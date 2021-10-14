Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 61.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

