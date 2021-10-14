Algert Global LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

