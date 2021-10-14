Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $21.28 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 137,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,410 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,233. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $255.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

