Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVNA traded up $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $286.47. 13,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.27. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,157 shares of company stock worth $254,774,756. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

