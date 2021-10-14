Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.07. 33,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,661,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

