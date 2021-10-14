Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 27,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,668,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.