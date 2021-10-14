Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.98

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.98 and last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 7075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.