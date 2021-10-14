HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 3.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.13. 11,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,958,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUYA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.