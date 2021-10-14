Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 2.9%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 19,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,671,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

