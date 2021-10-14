Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 45.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 65.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,843. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

