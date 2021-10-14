The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 157.1% in September

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

CHN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 20,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

