International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

ICAGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 215,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

