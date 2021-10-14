APG Asset Management N.V. Has $62.36 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,006 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $62,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $129.39 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.