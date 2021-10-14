APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of The Clorox worth $66,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.86. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.