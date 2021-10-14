APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.39% of Amcor worth $59,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

