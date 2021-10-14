APG Asset Management N.V. Has $78.36 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.42% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $78,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 230,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $348.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.