Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.