Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

