Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

