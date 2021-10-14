Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lessened its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for 1.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

TGLS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,354. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.