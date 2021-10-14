Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Sells 19,350 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC decreased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the quarter. Progyny makes up 12.5% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 0.51% of Progyny worth $27,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

