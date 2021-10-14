SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $359,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 0.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,745 shares of company stock valued at $89,143,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.21. 81,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,426. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

