46,376 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 281,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. 26,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

