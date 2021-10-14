Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,069.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 55.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $171.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.