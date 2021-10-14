Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $21.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $661.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

