Inscription Capital LLC Has $620,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $38.81 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

