Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,280 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

