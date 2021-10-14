Inscription Capital LLC Invests $510,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

