Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $762,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.