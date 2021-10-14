Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 117,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

