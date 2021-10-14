Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $60.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.65.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Intel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 341,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,554,445. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.