Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.