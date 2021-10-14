Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $899,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $698,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Q2 by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 570,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 136,425 shares during the period.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $79.57. 657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

