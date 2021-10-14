Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 43,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.42. 84,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.97. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $318.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

