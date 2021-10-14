Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.18% of Entergy worth $35,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

