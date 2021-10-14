180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.