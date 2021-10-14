Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Sells 21,154 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.82. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

