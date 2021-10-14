Seeyond Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,071. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

