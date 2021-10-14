Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,891 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

