925 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,416,000 after buying an additional 164,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

