iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.63 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

