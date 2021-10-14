Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.95 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

