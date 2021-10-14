Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,559 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $14.05.

GHLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Guild alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.