International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$10.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of International Petroleum stock remained flat at $$5.69 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

