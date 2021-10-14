Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATBPF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 7,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,707. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

