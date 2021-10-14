Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.46.
TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
NYSE:TYL traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.17. 986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.84. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
