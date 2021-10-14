Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

