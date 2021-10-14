3,888 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,277. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

