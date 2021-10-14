Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.