Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.97% of Altitude Acquisition worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

